Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels (27" x 52") | $3 | Macy’s



Let’s face it, the towels in your closet have been in use for way too long and they need to be replaced. Sunham bath towels are only $3 right now at Macy’s. If you don’t take advantage of this deal, you might as well not use towels at all. With 6 different colors to choose from you have the options for almost any bathroom decor. These soft-spun 100% cotton post-shower cloaks get the job done. Running out of towels is an annoying situation. There’s nothing better than having fresh towels at your disposal, especially for this price. It’s also great to have a big towel to clean up a mess. These towels are cheaper than most paper towels. Complete the bath towel rainbow today for under $20.