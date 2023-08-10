Upgrade Your WiFi At Home With This Eero Mesh Router With 29% Off

If you’re sick of your signal dropping as you move between rooms at home, then this Eero Mesh WiFi Router wants to help you out, and it’s currently 29% off at just $50. This mesh router is really easy to setup, and makes sure you can cover up to 1,500 square feet in the kind of sweet signal the forefathers could never dream of.

This Eero Mesh WiFi Router is so easy to use, in fact, that even your elderly relatives would be able to get used to it. Well, at least after a couple of phone calls, a home visit, and maybe once you’ve hired someone to specifically check it’s plugged in.