Upgrade Your WFH Setup

If you’re currently hunching over your laptop on the couch, this list is for you! After almost three years of our new normal (sorry), it’s clear that hybrid and remote work options aren’t going anywhere. Make your home workstation a bit more professional with these functional and convenient upgrades.

Ergonomic, 21% off, and honestly pretty cute, this office chair is a great way to pay tribute to the lumbar gods. Ditch the couch and sit at a desk. Your back will thank you.

Okay, now forget everything you know about chairs. Sitting down all day gets tedious. Shake things up with this standing desk that allows you to shift your position as the day goes on. It’s currently $30 off on Amazon with a coupon provided on the page.

Don’t live your life in the shadows. Up your Zoom game with this conference light! It’s 27% off and will clip to the top of your laptop so your video calls don’t look like found footage movies.

Lose the wires when you’re taking calls and pace freely. These high-end noise cancelling headphones are currently $50 off. At just $100, they’re a steal.

Save 13% on this smart monitor from Samsung that connects your laptop wirelessly to the screen. Done working? Throw on some Netflix using the smart TV features. It’s a monitor. It’s a TV. It’s the moment.