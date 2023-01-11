Upgrade Your WFH Setup

It's all consuming.
Samantha Ruddy
If you’re currently hunching over your laptop on the couch, this list is for you! After almost three years of our new normal (sorry), it’s clear that hybrid and remote work options aren’t going anywhere. Make your home workstation a bit more professional with these functional and convenient upgrades.

Mimoglad Office Chair | $150 | Amazon

Ergonomic, 21% off, and honestly pretty cute, this office chair is a great way to pay tribute to the lumbar gods. Ditch the couch and sit at a desk. Your back will thank you.

ErGear Standing Desk | $180 | Amazon

Okay, now forget everything you know about chairs. Sitting down all day gets tedious. Shake things up with this standing desk that allows you to shift your position as the day goes on. It’s currently $30 off on Amazon with a coupon provided on the page.

Selfila Video Conference Light | $22 | Amazon

Selfila Video Conference Light | $22 | Amazon
Selfila Video Conference Light | $22 | Amazon
Don’t live your life in the shadows. Up your Zoom game with this conference light! It’s 27% off and will clip to the top of your laptop so your video calls don’t look like found footage movies.

Beats Studio Buds | $100 | Amazon

Beats Studio Buds | $100 | Amazon
Beats Studio Buds | $100 | Amazon
Lose the wires when you’re taking calls and pace freely. These high-end noise cancelling headphones are currently $50 off. At just $100, they’re a steal.

Samsung M5 Smart Monitor | $200 | Amazon

Samsung M5 Smart Monitor | $200 | Amazon
Samsung M5 Smart Monitor | $200 | Amazon
Save 13% on this smart monitor from Samsung that connects your laptop wirelessly to the screen. Done working? Throw on some Netflix using the smart TV features. It’s a monitor. It’s a TV. It’s the moment.

