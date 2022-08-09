Fall is around the corner which means school will be back in session soon and students will be returning to c ampus. Set the semester off right by defining your study space with the proper tools to keep you productive. Not a student ? Maybe you’re the parent and you’re sending your kid off to school so you can convert their old bedroom into your new home office. In either case, we’ve gathered some items at Amazon that can help you build a work or study space you can call your own.

Late-night study sessions are gonna go over so well without proper lighting. Let yourself be able to focus on the textbooks in front of you with a good desk lamp. Even if everything you need is on your laptop screen, it’s not good for the eyes to sit in a completely dark room with the bright blue light of your MacBook cast on your face. This LED desk lamp has touch controls and has three levels or brightness so you can set the right amount of light no matter what time of day you get to work.

I swear by the practical use you can get out of a dry-erase whiteboard. Back in college, my roommates and I split one which we would bring with us into the student lounge when hunkering down to study for a stat final or some other big exam. Now I still use one when working from home even just to help visualize ideas or just as a big place to jot down a quick reminder I may need.

While getting to work, you’re not gonna be getting up from your desk a lot. This is a great time to charge those smart devices of yours all in one go. This 3-in-1 charger can charge an Apple Watch, smartphone, and AirPods all at once.

A good place to study or work isn’t just about the tools you’re actively using in it to get the job done. No, it’s also about the ambiance. Relax the mind and put yourself in a good headspace as you settle down at your computer for the next few hours. This aromatherapy diffuser comes with 10 different essential plant oils. Set yourself up with some lavender scents in the air and enjoy the time you’re putting in.

It’s easy to get hyper- fixated on your work or studying for long bouts and completely forget to take a sip of liquid of any kind. That’s no good. Keep a water bottle handy right there next to you. Fill it up to the top before settling in for the long haul. Hydro Flask has a number of great insulated reusable water bottle options for any situation. T hat includes long periods of time at your computer.

As someone who does a ton of typing throughout the day, it feels great to be doing it all on a mechanical keyboard. It’s one of the main reasons I don’t really find myself taking my laptop out to a coffee shop or somewhere more lively to work. I’ll miss my good keyboard too much. Also, working from home, I can click and clack all I want. This Logitech mechanical keyboard is backlit and is contained in a sleek, black-brushed aluminum top case. Designed for gamers, but is excellent for just about anyone who uses a keyboard excessively.

Flipping around between a million tabs on your 13" MacBook screen is a great way to lose your place. If you really want to be productive, invest in a multiscreen setup. This is easily achieved with a solid docking station. This one can support up to three monitors at once in 4K. It’s also packed with plenty of USB ports to push your workstation into being an actual proper workstation .

When you’re thinking about how much your back is hurting, you’re not thinking about that organic chem midterm you have coming up or that Q3 presentation you’re giving at work tomorrow. You need a proper, ergonomic desk chair. This chair from Seatingplus is designed for lumbar support and has thick padding for extra comfort. Keep your spine feeling great and bodily distractions down to a minimum.