Elgato Wave:1 Microphone | $79 | Amazon

Whether you’re into streaming, recording, gaming with friends, or just want to sound good on the weekly team Zoom call, a good microphone is a must. You can grab the Elgato Wave:1 Microphone today for $79 and keep yourself covered for a long time to come. This mic has a cardioid polar pattern to specifically capture you and nothing else, can be controlled with the Wave Link app for extra customisation, uses clipguard tech to avoid distortion, and it’s incredibly sleek as well.