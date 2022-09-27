Casper Sleep Essential Pillow | $41 | 10% Off | Amazon

Pillows have come a long way since ... maybe since you last purchased a pillow. Honestly—those weird flat ones you’ve had since you last bought a bed have got to go. So c onsider Casp er: the Sleep Essential pillow is 10% off at Amazon, clocking in at $41 for one really nice pillow. The pillow’s 2" rise helps align your neck and spine, which are probably tensed up from your old pillows. The outside is plush to the touch, but the ~inner chamber~ is filled with short fibers to support your sleep position. It’s not just another pillow—Casper’s pillows are engineered for your comfort. Buy ‘em on sale as part of the early Prime Fall Deals and sleep well!