Samsung Galaxy S22 | $750 | Amazon



A good phone is always a nice thing to have. A lot of us let our phones ride it out until they’re hardly functional, and if that sounds like you, then maybe today is the right day for an upgrade . That’s because the Samsung Galaxy S22 happens to be 12% off at $750 today, and it’ll likely have everything you need from a new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the few modern phones that’s actual pocket-sized, has 256GB of storage, can take 8K images, can be sued for incredible videos, has fast charging, a long-lasting battery, and adaptive color contrast for especially brilliant streaming. It’s a powerhouse of a phone that’ll make your old Samsung feel like a Nokia 3210, so act quickly while it’s on sale.