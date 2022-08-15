Samsung Galaxy S22 | $750 | Amazon
A good phone is always a nice thing to have. A lot of us let our phones ride it out until they’re hardly functional, and if that sounds like you, then maybe today is the right day for an upgrade. That’s because the Samsung Galaxy S22 happens to be 12% off at $750 today, and it’ll likely have everything you need from a new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the few modern phones that’s actual pocket-sized, has 256GB of storage, can take 8K images, can be sued for incredible videos, has fast charging, a long-lasting battery, and adaptive color contrast for especially brilliant streaming. It’s a powerhouse of a phone that’ll make your old Samsung feel like a Nokia 3210, so act quickly while it’s on sale.