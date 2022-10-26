Samsung Week | Samsung
Samsung has been running promotions all week long, but right they have a number of deals that are active for today only. You can save over $1,000 on a Bespoke French door refrigerator or a washer and dryer. The Bespoke refrigerators have an extra large capacity and offer customizable door panels in a variety of colors that you can swap out at any time. Match your fridge perfectly to your kitchen’s aesthetic or change the doors to breathe new life into it.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator | 34% off
Advertisement
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator | 37% off
G/O Media may get a commission
Snacking solved
Pretzels.com
Advertisement
Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ | 34% off
Advertisement
Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ | 31% off
Advertisement
Smart Top Load Washer w/ Impeller | 34% off
Advertisement