Upgrade Your Home in 2023 With These Smart Products

Smart Home Products | Amazon
Automation in your home can save you a lot of hassle. Or at the very least, it can save you from getting up from the couch to turn something on—and we say that’s worth celebrating! If you’re looking to deck out your home with all the best smart products so you never need to leave the couch again, we’ve got you covered.
Echo Dot (5th Gen) | $50
No smart home is complete without a smart speaker. The best way to control your smart devices will be to ask Alexa to just do it for you. Plus you can play music from it.
Echo Show 5 | $85
This smart home adds on a display and camera making it capable of video calls. It’s also great to keep in the kitchen to pull up recipes while you’re cooking.
Kasa Smart Plugs (4-pack) | $28
The genius of the smart plug is that it can transform anything you own into a smart product. That lamp? Now it’s a smart lamp. That fan? now its a smart fan. You get the idea.
Philips Hue Starter Kit | $180
Philips Hue bulbs remain my favorite smart product. You can set them to any color to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion and set them to dim or turn off or on to a schedule. The kit comes with three light bulbs, a hub, and a smart button.
Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box | $224
Okay, so you want to take your Philips Hue lights even further? The sync box is how you do it. This HDMI 4K splitter reads the color info in whatever you’re running to the TV and sends it to your Philips Hue Hub so the colors of your lights can synchronize with the TV for added immersion.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera | $60
This indoor security camera lets you see in real-time whatever’s happening in any room you put it in. If you have an Echo Show, you can even just ask Alexa to show you the living room.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera | $250
This kit comes with three weather-resistant security cameras for your to place outside. Get an HD view of your surroundings whether it is day or night and view it right from your phone.
Google Nest Thermostat | $200
This programmable thermostat learns your schedule so it can save you energy and money while you stay comfortable. Works with Alexa.
Ring Video Doorbell | $100
Knock knock. Who’s there? Well, you don’t actually have to ask that. With a video doorbell, you can just pull out your phone and see who it is. You can also receive notifications any time someone comes within proximity of your front door.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum 694 | $179
This self-charging robot vacuum can clean up all the pet hair and other dirt or dust on your floors without you lifting a finger. Set it to cleaning schedules or just ask Alexa to send it on its merry way.
Vornado Air Circulator Smart Fan | $127
This four-speed fan is designed to circulate the air in large rooms and it can pair with Alexa to turn on or change speeds.
Govee Smart Air Purifier | $48
Clear the air of contaminants like pet hair, pollen, smoke, and other odors with a smart air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter. You can also pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant.