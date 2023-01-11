Upgrade Your Cookware With This 67% Off Cuisinart Set

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Cuisinart Professional Series - 11 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $200 | 67% Off | Wayfair

So you’re cooking at home more? Congrats! That’s a big commitment, but one that can be oh-so rewarding. But currently, you might have a bunch of errant pots and pans—hand-me-downs, gifts, whatever your roommate has lying around. That’s going to make the process much more stressful. Wayfair has a huge Fresh Start sale happening, and that includes this Cuisinart 11 piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s a professional-grade set that’s oven-safe and dishwasher-safe. The stainless steel design helps the entire surface of the pan heat up evenly. With all the basics and more included in this set, cooking’s much less of a hassle: every pot and pan has a lid that fits .