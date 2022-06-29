Marsail 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper | $70 | Amazon



A lot of people know that they need a new mattress, but also that that’s an expensive prospect. The Marsail 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a more cost-efficient way of boosting the longevity of your mattress. It comes in an array of sizes, is gel-infused to allow it to not only support your better no matter how you like to sleep, but also keep you slightly cooler, and at 3-inches thick, it’s enough to make a huge change to the feel of your bed.