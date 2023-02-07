Upgrade Your Appliances With This On-sale GE Washer and Dryer

GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set | $2398 | 8% Off | Wayfair
As much as we like to point you toward the fun stuff, we also like to guide you toward the sales on really practical stuff. Alleviate the expensive purchase jitters, you know? This GE Washer and Dryer set—yes, both of them together—are a couple hundred dollars less than they normally would be, so you got yourself a deal. Leave ‘em side-by-side or stack ‘em, this set has a large capacity and built-in Wi-Fi, so you can keep an eye on your laundry while you do other stuff. Throw the laundry on, make some tea, and get a notification when the laundry’s done. Hey, that’s worth the price alone.