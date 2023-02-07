Upgrade Your Appliances With This On-sale GE Washer and Dryer

GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set | $2398 | 8% Off | Wayfair

As much as we like to point you toward the fun stuff, we also like to guide you toward the sales on really practical stuff . Alleviate the expensive purchase jitters, you know? This GE Washer and Dryer set—yes , both of them together—are a couple hundred dollars less than they normally would be, so you got yourself a deal. Leave ‘em side-by-side or stack ‘em, this set has a large capacity and built-in Wi-Fi, so you can keep an eye on your laundry while you do other stuff. Throw the laundry on, make some tea, and get a notification when the laundry’s done. Hey, that’s worth the price alone.