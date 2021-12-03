Up to 63% Off GE Kitchen Appliances | Amazon



Maybe they haven’t noticed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are relics of the past? That’s the only feasible explanation for how good this sale is. Right now, you can take up to 63% off GE Kitchen Appliances at Amazon, and it’s not just little things either. The GE Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster, which can toast bread, bagels, waffles, presumably strudels, and more, is on sale for $60. If you’re just now remembering how many of your seasonal recipes require pulsating ingredients until they’re completely unrecognizable (but still delicious), you may want to snag the GE 12-Cup Food Processor for $99. Best of them all, though, is the GE Drip Coffee Maker for $29. Yes, $29, even though it’s normally $79. The coffee maker includes options for “regular” or “bold” flavor strengths , and you can even pause mid-brew to grab a cup. There are way more appliances to choose from, so I’d say head over there now before anyone realizes how legit of a sale this is.