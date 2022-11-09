Double Eleven Sale | Soundcore

It’s almost 11/11 ... make a wish! I wish for all our readers to be able to save money on a new set of speakers, headphones, or earbuds. Oh, look at that! It’s already coming true. Soundcore is running a large promotion this week for Double Eleven with both opportunities to save as well as receive free gifts with your purchases. Act now because this all ends on November 12.

Get up to 32 hours of playtime with these comfortable in-ear headphones capable of active noise canceling. With them, you’ll get a free pair of Life P3 earbuds.

These over-the-ear headphones can filter our distracting noises with their noise-canceling and utilizes a lossless data transfer to ensure you hear every tiny detail in the music you listen to.

This portable speaker is lightweight and can be carried easily with an over-the-shoulder strap. You’ll get 20 hours of intense sound on a single charge. And with it, you’ll get a set of Beatlight LED strips so you can not only hear your music but see it too.

The included BassUp technology uses real-time analysis to strengthen the bass output to intensify bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip hop. Capable of 40 hours of playtime.

These in-ear headphones will give you great sound while you’re running or working out. They’re fully waterproof and are protected against the corrosive properties of sweat and have a wing tip to fit around your ear to secure them in place during any physically demanding activity.

Take this outdoor speaker anywhere you please. It’s fully waterproof and even floats on water.