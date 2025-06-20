Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Is Back With Daily Deals Up to 50% Off

Ulta’s twice-a-year beauty marathon just kicked off, and the next two weeks will feel like a daily scavenger hunt. From now until September 18, the beauty megastore is dropping a new batch of half-price offers every 24 hours and it's time to start filling your cart.

What's on offer? Think cult-favorite skincare, makeup, and pro-level styling tools all sliced down to prices you almost never see outside holiday doorbusters. If today’s lineup isn’t your thing, tomorrow’s probably will be, and Ulta posts the entire calendar in advance so you can plan when to pounce. That way your wallet can be prepared.

Want that brow pencil everyone raves about? Set a reminder for midnight Eastern, add to cart, and check out before your shade disappears. Same goes for high-ticket skincare devices.

Because the sale stretches over 21 days, there’s no need to load your cart in one frantic burst. Pick your moments, check the preview calendar, and spread purchases across a few pay periods without sacrificing the savings. Ulta’s free-shipping threshold still applies, and members can stack reward points as usual, so each haul nudges you closer to a future discount.

The smartest move is simple: bookmark the 21 Days of Beauty landing page, skim the upcoming deals, and decide what’s worth setting an alarm for. Whether you’re refilling a go-to cleanser or finally testing that pricey vitamin C serum, half-price is the best excuse you’ll get until March. So be sure to camp on what you want and grab it before it's gone.