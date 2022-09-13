Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $45 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership | $50 | Amazon

In the Nintendo Direct today, we saw a sneak peek at some of the courses coming in Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass DLC. Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS. They will be launching alongside 6 others courses this holiday and there are still three more waves of courses coming after that until we hit 48. The Booster Course Pass is available for $25 and is included at no additional cost with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down to $45 over at Amazon.