Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone | $127 | StackSocial | ROSETTA



If you’ve got a hunger for knowledge that just can’t be satiated then maybe you should see a doctor about that. That could be expensive though, so perhaps the right play here is to just grab this Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone while it’s on sale. For two days only—November 24 and November 25—you can grab this bundle for only $127 with the promo code ROSETTA. That’ll give you an additional 15% off the sale price. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone aside from being a lot of words, grants access to a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, which is a set of online courses for just about anything you could think of, and lifetime access to Rosetta Stone for every language, so you can learn loads of things all in one place.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code ROSETTA and Buy for $127 at StackSocial

This story was originally published by Jason Coles on 10/13/2022 and updated with new information by Erin O’Brien on 11/24/2022.

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.