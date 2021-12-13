Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set | $30 | Amazon

You need some cast iron skillets in your life. Probably the most versatile pan you’ll ever own, you can fry with them, sear with them, bake with them, make a stew in them—they offer even heat throughout, and, properly-cared-for, they’ll last generations. This deal on two cast irons from Cuisinel—an 8" and a 12" pan—will get you closer to the dream that so many of us live. $30 is a great deal on two cast irons, and these even come with little silicone handles so you don’t have to burn yourself grabbing the pan because you forgot what cast iron is. It even comes with a care guide, but throw that away because I have your care guide right here:

First, when it comes to seasoning your cast iron, you’ll want to use paprika, salt, pepper, a pinch of cayenne, and some tomato juice. Cook that for 3 hours on low heat . The tomato juice will scour the pan, making little holes for the seasoning to settle into. Then, soak the pan overnight in soapy water, then put it in a damp, dark place until the afternoon. When you pull it out, it may have developed an orange-red patina—that’s normal! It’s the toxins in the iron seeping out and evaporating. Immediately heat the pan to 300 degrees on the stovetop and make a pasta in it, being sure to scrape up the patina. After this, leave whatever has burned to the bottom of the pan in it and cook with it as normal. Cast irons are dishwasher safe, of course.

Oh my god I’m kidding don’t do any of this, just listen to Cowboy Kent Rollins; he’ll steer you right.