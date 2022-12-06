The holidays are quickly approaching. Have you found the right gift just yet for your Fortnite-obsessed little brother? That’s me. I’m the Fortnite-obsessed little brother. If you are not sure what to get him (or me), Turtle Beach and Roccat have a number of great accessories for PC and console gamers alike.
Stealth 700 Gen 2 Headset | $150
This headset features a flip-to-mute mic. That sort of tactile interaction goes a long way to not mistakenly thinking you were on mute and then saying something ridiculous. PS5 users can make use of Sony 3D Audio on PS5 with the PS5 version, but it can also be used in USB mode on an Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC.
Syn Max Air Headset | $250
This durable headset has a flip-to-mute mic, programmable RGB lighting, and can use simultaneous Bluetooth to listen and talk through VoIP chat, phone calls, and more at the same time. Compatible with the PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
Kone XP Gaming Mouse | $90
This RGB gaming mouse has an ergonomic shape to keep your hand comfortable for long gaming sessions and 15 programmable buttons to streamline your MMO experience.
Burst Pro Gaming Mouse | $60
This lightweight optical gaming mouse has a symmetrical design and a translucent honeycomb shell to cut down on weight.
Atom Controller | $100
Access the Xbox Game Pass catalog on your Android phone with the ergonomic Atom Controller. Its compact design clamps to your smartphone and connects via 2.4GHz to play. with 20 hours of battery life.
Recon Cloud Controller | $100
The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud may be the best third-party controller available for Xbox games. It has a number of audio controls to balance gameplay sounds against voice chat, can prop your phone up to play cloud games via Bluetooth, or be plugged in to play Xbox games on your console (or games on PC).
Vulcan II Max Optical Keyboard | $180
This optical gaming keyboard is decked out in RGB lights, can have four onboard user profiles for individual customization, and has detachable palm rest.
VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System | $330
Play Microsoft Flight Simulator the way it was meant to be played. This flight controller has a precision yoke design and integrated rudder and brake controls. The throttles are modular so you can customize them with your preferred throttle tops.