The holidays are quickly approaching. Have you found the right gift just yet for your Fortnite-obsessed little brother? That’s me. I’m the Fortnite-obsessed little brother. If you are not sure what to get him (or me), Turtle Beach and Rocc at have a number of great accessories for PC and console gamers alike.

This headset features a flip-to-mute mic. That sort of tactile interaction goes a long way to not mistakenly thinking you were on mute and then saying something ridiculous. PS5 users can make use of Sony 3D Audio on PS5 with the PS5 version, but it can also be used in USB mode on an Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC.

Buy for $150 at Turtle Beach

This durable headset has a flip-to-mute mic, programmable RGB lighting , and can use simultaneous Bluetooth to listen and talk through VoIP chat, phone calls, and more at the same time. Compatible with the PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Buy for $250 at Roccat

This RGB gaming mouse has an ergonomic shape to keep your hand comfortable for long gaming sessions and 15 programmable buttons to streamline your MMO experience.

Buy for $90 at Roccat

This lightweight optical gaming mouse has a symmetrical design and a translucent honeycomb shell to cut down on weight.

Buy for $60 at Roccat

Access the Xbox Game Pass catalog on your Android phone with the ergonomic Atom Controller. It s compact design clamps to your smartphone and connects via 2.4GHz to play. with 20 hours of battery life.



Buy for $100 at Turtle Beach

The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud may be the best third-party controller available for Xbox games. It has a number of audio controls to balance gameplay sounds against voice chat, can prop your phone up to play cloud games via Bluetooth, or be plugged in to play Xbox games on your console (or games on PC).



Buy for $100 at Turtle Beach

This optical gaming keyboard is decked out in RGB lights, can have four onboard user profiles for individual customization , and has detachable palm rest.

Buy for $180 at Roccat

Play Microsoft Flight Simulator the way it was meant to be played. This flight controller has a precision yoke design and integrated rudder and brake controls. The throttles are modular so you can customize them with your preferred throttle tops.