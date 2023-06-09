Music is one of the greatest gifts we can receive, and this year, a favorite entry to some of the best speaker systems comes in the form of Sonos speakers for indoor or outdoor play from Best Buy’s annual Father’s Day sale. Modern smart speakers are increasingly connected. For example, take 25% off the Sonos Roam portable speaker boasting 10 long hours of streaming battery life that’s perfect for a day by the pool or ball game. Back at home, the Dolby Atmos-enabled, highly-rated Sonos Arc soundbar blends into his entertainment sanctuary at 20% off this year with immersive sound and a simplified setup.

Sonos Speakers | Up to 25% Off | Best Buy

Combine these speaker setups with the Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer for a modern take on big sound to complete his gift for over $150 off in both black and white color options. All of the options from Best Buys Father’s Day Sonos sale bring home the best beats for the whole family to enjoy no matter if the latest blockbuster movie is playing or he’s out on the field.