SyncPen3: NEWYES Smart Pen | $130 | 27% Off | StackSocial

Turn handwritten notes into digital text with the SyncPen3, a compelling back-to-school accessory . Go paperless and take easy digital notes, or doodle to your heart’s content and text them to everyone . Now 27% off, this upgrade from the last model has an ultra-thin LCD pad with a toolbar to switch the writing color and pen thickness. The pad also has a large storage capacity, so you’ll never worry about deleting scribbles to clear up space . Share your notes with classmates by converting into a Microsoft Word document o r PDF via email—they’ll be grateful you took notes so legibly! Definitely a great gadget for gifting grads —and only $130.