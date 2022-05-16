Ninja Foodi SS201 Plower Blender & Processor | $90 | Amazon

A lot of people have gotten into cooking in the last couple of years, because lord knows we all need a tasty distraction these days. If you’re one of them, it’s worth grabbing this Ninja Foodi SS201 Plower Blender & Processor while it’s on sale for $90. This 3-in-1 device can be used as a blender, a processor, and even to make dough. It’s easy to clean, easy to use, and absurdly powerful. You can easily make smoothies, spreads, salsas, and whatever else you want. It’s great, usually fairly healthy, and definitely faster than trying to do it all by hand.