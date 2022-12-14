We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tough finding the perfect gifts this year? Maybe it’s because you’re not thinking outside the box enough. Let’s take a step past the ordinary like wine and candles to get our loved ones something truly unique. We’ve selected a handful of ideas of what to surprise your friends and family with under the tree this holiday season.

Like watching movies, shows, or even just YouTube videos on your phone? Well, don’t limit yourself to that 6" screen. Make it a giant 14" with this screen magnifier.

While staying in the realm of phones, Cloud gaming is becoming increasingly more reliable and easy to do thanks to services like Xbox Game Pass. This mobile controller just plugs into your iPhone’s lightning port to hold it in place and lets you game with a full gamepad.

This lidless travel mug’s special design allows it to seal at the top on its own or around a straw. I won’t say what I think it looks like but the idea is pretty cool.

Okay, so you’ve picked up some Wendy’s or McDonald’s while you’re about to hit the road. You’ve got yourself some delicious chicken nuggies with your favorite dipping sauce. But oh no, there’s no practical way to dip while in the car. Well, now you can avoid the mess by freeing your hands with the Saucemoto dip clip. Clips right to the air conditioner of your dashboard so you don’t have to go without your sweet & sour sauce.

Make the perfect breakfast sandwich at home by cooking everything at once with one contraption.

Let your loved ones bundle themselves up in a blanket like a burrito . No, I mean literally. This blanket is like a burrito.

No movie n ight is complete without popcorn. And there is no better way to have popcorn than from an old-fashioned bar-style popcorn popper.

Gift your musical friend or family member their very own u kulele. surprisingly easy to pick up and learn , my ukulele carried me through 2020. This comes with everything they need including a digital tuner, microfiber polishing cloth, extra strings, a strap, and a carrying case.