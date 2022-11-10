Gifts for Anyone | Amazon

Holiday shopping can be stressful. S ome folks are just impossible to read and make it difficult to find something right for them—especially when it’s just a random coworker as part of a Secret Santa. Then you have those one or two friends or family members who when they want something, they just buy it for themselves right away, leaving no room for us to hop in and get it for them as a surprise. In any of these cases, there are some gifts that just work perfectly for anyone and it’s a good idea to rely on these in a pinch. Here are a few of our favorites.

Anyone can enjoy a blanket and you can never have too many of them. This one is weighted for stress relief and has a comfy, sherpa- lined side.

An ol’ reliable gift that anyone could get good use out of is a smart home device. Amazon’s latest Alexa-enabled smart speaker will let them play music on the fly from whatever room in their home they decide to put it.



You can never go wrong with a set of earbuds as a gift. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro have high-quality sound and active noise cancellation.



Whether the person you’re gifting sits at a desk all day or works with their body, they’ll appreciate anything to soothe their muscles. This massage gun can treat fatigue and pain to promote blood circulation and it just feels great. Oh yeah, that’s the stuff.



Charcuterie is all the rage right now. Let your loved one host the best party thanks to the cured meats and cheeses they’ll be able to house on this bamboo board that comes with a knife set.

I will sing praises for bidet until the day I die. Once you’re sold on one, you’ll never go back. So sell your loved ones on the best way to clean their behinds. This one from Tushy has adjustable pressure and a warm water hookup to bring it to the ideal temperature.

The ultimate fallback gift is a candle. They’re not too pricy and anyone can appreciate the smell of juniper, balsam fir, and cedar.

This bartender kit comes with everyone your friend needs to make cocktails at home including a 24oz Boston shaker, lemon squeeze, muddler, mixing spoon, and more.