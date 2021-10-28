Lixit Faucet Waterer for Dogs | $6 | Amazon, Chewy



If you hang out with your dog outside often or just need a quick way to get your pet some water, this is a neat little gadget. The Lixit Faucet Waterer for Dogs is just $6 at Amazon and Chewy right now, and if you’re a pet owner you might want to pick up a couple of them. It fits faucets and garden hoses to mak aa simple source of water you can let your dog drink from just about anywhere, all without tools. It’ll shut down automatically too, so you don’t have to sit and mess with it when all your dog wants is some water. You could use it in a pinch too, if you want, but don’t steal it from your dog. They can’t go and buy a nasty Dasani to rehydrate. They depend on you.

Advertisement