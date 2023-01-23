Treat Your Kitchen Countertop to an Air Fryer for Just $54

3.7 qt GoWise Air Fryer | $54 | Amazon



Psst . Wanna hear a secret? Air fryers aren’t new. And they don’t even “fry” air. Basically what you have here is a mini convection oven that can fit on your countertop. That’s all they are , but let me tell you ... That is a very good thing to have. Sometimes when cooking for just one or two people, it can be a hassle to prep the oven. Preheating can take forever. Since air fryers have a smaller capacity, it takes almost no time at all to reach peak temperature levels to start cooking, baking, broiling, or what have you. Not to mention if you’re a student living in a dorm or in some other limited-space living situation, an air fryer is an excellent addition to broadening what meals you can prepare for yourself. They’re great for handling your sides like vegetables or fries as well as being used to prepare full meals. So all that said, it’s probably a grand idea to hop on this 3.7 qt GoWise air fryer for 44% off.