Oculus Quest 2 Adjustable Headband with Head Cushion | $30 | Amazon
If you’re someone who has been watching VR evolve from the sidelines for the past decade waiting for it to become worth the price, the Oculus Quest 2 is unquestionably the time to jump aboard. An affordable $300 all-in-one headset has finally made VR accessible to the casual gamer. However, it does have one issue. Though the headset is mostly comfortable to have on, after awhile of gaming with it, it starts to dig into your head a bit and can get mildly annoying prompting you to stop playing games for a bit. Enter this adjustable headband with head cushion—now $6 off. For only $30, you can relieve the strap pain on your head from your headset and never have to leave the virtual world.