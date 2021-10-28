Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $119 | Amazon

The shift to working from home has been defined by the air fryer game for many folks. This one here calls itself a 10-in-1 pressure cooker . “Bullshit this thing does ten things,” I thought. Oh, how naive I was. The Ninja OS301 lets you, “pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot.” Yep, that’s ten things alright. Honestly, I’m most intrigued by making yogurt. I looked it up and yeah it’s not that you cook yogurt. Of course you don’t cook yogurt. B ut it needs to be held at a constant warm temperature (between 110 and 116°F). So in that case, yup, this would be perfect for making yogurt. Save $81 and g o make some yogurt.