Tired of Tiny TV Speakers? This $80 Roku Surround Sound Deal Is a Huge Upgrade

Movie theater quality sound doesn't have to cost a fortune, and these speakers prove it.

ByBrittany Vincent
Let's be honest: the speakers built into most TVs are pretty underwhelming. Dialogue gets muffled in the mix, and action scenes sound flat. If you're looking for a simple and incredibly affordable way to get a massive audio upgrade, this deal on the onn Roku Wireless Surround Sound Speakers is one to check out.

onn Roku Wireless Surround Sound Speakers | $80 | Woot!

You don't have to be an audio expert or run ugly speaker cables all across your living room floor to use these speakers. The main unit connects to your TV (via HDMI ARC or optical), and the two compact satellite speakers just need to be plugged into a nearby wall outlet. They pair wirelessly and automatically, so you can easily place them behind or beside your couch to create a true, immersive surround sound experience.

This setup completely changes movie nights and gaming sessions. The system intelligently separates the sound, so the main bar handles dialogue—making it crisp and clear (no more rewinding to hear "what did they say?")—while the rear speakers handle all the ambient sounds and big effects. You'll actually feel the action happening around you, whether it's an explosion in a blockbuster or hearing directional cues in a video game. Even for casual TV watching, the fuller, broader sound is a night-and-day difference.

For $80, getting a true wireless surround system is an incredible value, especially if you live in an apartment, dorm, or a smaller living space where you want a big sound upgrade without the clutter. Grab yours while you can from Woot at this price.

