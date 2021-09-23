Sudski Beer & Wine Set | $19 | Amazon



What’s better than slipping into a warm bath with tons of bubbles? Doing the same thing with a glass of your favorite wine or a cold soda or beer at your beck and call. You can get the Sudski Beer & Wine Set now for $19 at Amazon, which comes with both a Shower Drink Holder and a Wine Holder. Both are meant to be placed on flat, shiny, and dry surfaces to hold your glass or your can. The mounts will grip tightly and you can keep your favorite drink right beside you as you soak your cares away. Just make sure you place the mount somewhere that it won’t matter so much if your beverage takes a spill. Otherwise, it’s happy hour in your bathtub. Who knew?