Xbox Wireless Controller | $40 | Best Buy
While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. In fact, it’s pretty much unchanged from the Xbox One generation. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled, making it easy to switch over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s an excellent choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Best Buy has the carbon black model for a mere $40. Great opportunity to stock up for local multiplayer outings.