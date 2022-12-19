We may earn a commission from links on this page.

While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the n ew Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. In fact, it’s pretty much unchanged from the Xbox One generation . The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled , making it easy to switch over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s an excellent choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Best Buy has the carbon black model for a mere $40. Great opportunity to stock up for local multiplayer outings.

