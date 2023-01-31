This Vitamix Blender Can Make You Delicious Soup and Smoothies for 20% off

Vitam ix 5200 Blender | $382 | Amazon

Doesn’t matter if looking to make yourself a protein shake to refuel yourself after a workout or just want a fruity, delicious treat in the form of a smoothie, you’re going to want a good blender. The Vitamix 5200 blender is just what you need. Crush ice, puree, and make all the shakes and smoothies you can dream of. S omething extra cool—this blender is capable of making hot soup. That’s right, the blades can reach fast enough speeds to bring ingredients to steaming hot temperatures in just six minutes. It’s self-cleaning too. Just add a drop of dish soap and warm water and run it. It’ll be clean in 30 to 60 seconds. Right now you can get the blender for 20% off.