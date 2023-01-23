This Very Pretty Blender Makes Silky Smooth Smoothies

Beast Blender | $165 | Amazon

My recent rabbit hole? Tracking down this pretty blender I have seen influencers and YouTubers use. Turns out it’s this Beast Blender, and my god, she’s gorgeous . The unique, ribbed shape of the blending vessel lets you pack in more fruits and veggies, and still them blended to perfection. Plus it’s smart: it monitors the blade and knows when to maintain or adjust speed. In the video where the Beast first caught my eye, someone was using it to blend protein waffle batter—so it really isn’t just for smoothies. Pop the travel cap on and bring your drink on the go—even with a lid, the Beast is a beaut.