I will never get tired of new blankets. I accumulate them like I’m Thanos collecting infinity stones. They make for the perfect gift for a loved one or just yourself because you deserve to shower yourself with gifts. So what do we have here exactly? This fleece throw blanket comes in a variety of colors and stretches out 50" by 60". The fabric is tightly knit to minimize any shedding and its all-around lock stitch keeps it durable. It’s also cozy, wozy to wrap yourself in. Amazon has it for 23% off bringing it down to $23 which makes part of my brain very happy to see.