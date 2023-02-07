This Upright Bike Stand for $60 Will Help You Store Your Bike Without Taking Up Too Much Space

Upright Bike Stand | $60 | Amazon



This makes for an excellent solution for the city-bound cyclist without a garage or a shed to store their bike in. Just raise up your bike on its back wheel to keep it out of the way but still readily accessible. to be honest, I even in my apartment have the option to store my bike in a communally shared basement, but I surprisingly prefer keeping mine in my living room with one of these. Something about just seeing it every day makes me way more inclined to actually use it. So whether you are a bike commuter or someone who uses it for exercise or leisure, this vertical bike stand might be right for you. Get it for $60.