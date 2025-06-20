Logo
PC Gaming

This Ultra-Flexible Gaming Headset With LED Lighting Came Down to Just $50

Level up your game with this ultra-flexible headset’s breathing led lights, retractable microphone, super comfortable ear pads & in-line controls.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

There are a lot of good reasons to get yourself a gaming headset. It can make for a more immersive, intimate gaming experience as you can focus on your game's audio and nothing else. Also, headphones are just great for when you live with roommates or parents and you've got someone else in the room with your doing their own thing.

Suggested Reading

Psst! Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Some Awesome 70% Off Deals This Weekend
Save Those Important Files With Koofr Cloud Storage For Only $130
Amazon's Best-Selling Veggie Chopper Is 30% Off Right Now

The Dragon G3X ultra-flexible wired gaming headset is available at StackSocial right now at a 37% discount. The set normally goes for $80, so that cut brings it down by an even $30. You only have to pay $50 for a limited time.

Related Content

Cross Off Your Wish List Early With Amazon's Holiday Gift Shop
Walmart’s 2025 Gift Hub Is Live with Hundreds of Gift Ideas Across Tech, Home and More

Dragon G3X Wired Gaming Headset | $30 off | StackSocial

This headset has a headband that can flexibly fit all head shapes, ensuring comfort through your entire gaming session. Plus, the over-ear pads are soft and made from a skin-friendly leather that helps to reduce heat and sweat during extended play.

Adjust volume or mute right on the headset itself. The microphone is retractable, so you can fold it up when not in a party chat and just want to use the headphones for game audio. And of course, this would not be a capital-G Gamer accessory without RGB lighting support. It has seven automatically changing colors it cycles through when in use.

See for $50 at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!