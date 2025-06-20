This Ultra-Flexible Gaming Headset With LED Lighting Came Down to Just $50

There are a lot of good reasons to get yourself a gaming headset. It can make for a more immersive, intimate gaming experience as you can focus on your game's audio and nothing else. Also, headphones are just great for when you live with roommates or parents and you've got someone else in the room with your doing their own thing.

The Dragon G3X ultra-flexible wired gaming headset is available at StackSocial right now at a 37% discount. The set normally goes for $80, so that cut brings it down by an even $30. You only have to pay $50 for a limited time.

This headset has a headband that can flexibly fit all head shapes, ensuring comfort through your entire gaming session. Plus, the over-ear pads are soft and made from a skin-friendly leather that helps to reduce heat and sweat during extended play.

Adjust volume or mute right on the headset itself. The microphone is retractable, so you can fold it up when not in a party chat and just want to use the headphones for game audio. And of course, this would not be a capital-G Gamer accessory without RGB lighting support. It has seven automatically changing colors it cycles through when in use.