Drop ALT 65% Mechanical Keyboard | $170 | Amazon



Mechanical keyboards are just better than non-mechanical ones. If you want us to explain why then we simply won’t, aside from the fact that they make a better click-clack sound when you type which feels like a comfortable massage in your brain. This Drop ALT 65% Mechanical Keyboard brings all of that joy into a package that’s only 67 keys, making it ideal for people who want a keyboard that saves space, while also being functional. The Drop ALT 65% Mechanical Keyboard is down by 15% today at $170, and is made of solid aluminum to make sure it lasts; comes with Halo True switches which are medium weight but have all of the tactile greatness you could want from a mechanical keyboard , and you can customize the lights on it too, which is ideal for gamers.