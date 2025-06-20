This Super Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Is 46% Off

Most floor vacuums have one thing in common — they're heavy. Some of them are really heavy. So when you get an opportunity to switch to a powerful cordless vacuum that weighs under 5 pounds and can reach places that big heavy old model can't for just $80, it's worth jumping on. That's what's going on now at StackSocial, where a refurbished model of the Tineco A10-D Plus cordless stick vacuum is marked down by 46%.

The Tineco A10-D Plus can convert with a single step from a long version for floor cleaning — hard surfaces and thick carpeted ones included — to a handheld version for above-floor surfaces, car cleaning, and anywhere else you need to do a quick cleanup. It's wireless, and the rechargeable battery gives you 25 minutes of cleaning time. The 4-stage HEPA filtration removes 99.9% of allergens, dust, and other particulates and keeps them contained inside the one-touch-empty bin to keep your air clean. The Tineco A-10D Plus comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool to deliver a whole-house cleaning performance that far outperforms the $80 price tag that it's carrying during this StackSocial deal.