This SunTouch Programmable Thermostat is 40% off

Ensure your home stays at the exact temperature that is comfortable to you. Electric floor heating can make your world so much better. Step out of the shower to a warm bathroom tile floor. Keep the shovels in the garage this winter with the help of a heated driveway. You see the potential here. The programmable thermostat makes it easy to set any room to your desired temperature with its 3.5" digital touchscreen.

SunTouch Programmable Thermostat | $151 | Amazon

The SunTouch thermostat is currently 40% off at Amazon. That brings the price down from $250 to just $151.