This SteelSeries Wireless Gaming Headset Is At Its Lowest Price To Close Out Prime Day

If you’re serious about gaming and looking for one headset to rule them all, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X might just become your new best friend. Designed for multi‑platform play, it works seamlessly with Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, Switch—even mobile and VR. Its USB‑C dongle includes a handy switch so you can toggle between Xbox and PC modes, and it also supports Bluetooth pairing, so you can mix in phone audio while you're in game.

One of the features I love most is the impressive battery life—up to 38 hours on a single charge (in 2.4 GHz wireless mode). And if you're low on juice? A quick 15-minute fast charge gives you up to 6 hours of play time. So even if you forget to charge overnight, you can still jump in for a few rounds. The headset also supports simultaneous wireless mode, meaning you can have game audio over 2.4 GHz while your phone streams music or chat via Bluetooth.

On the audio side, SteelSeries equips the Nova 7X with neodymium magnetic drivers, a Nova Acoustic System, and support for 360° spatial audio, giving a well-balanced, immersive soundstage ideal for hearing footsteps, gunfire direction, and environmental cues. The AI‑powered ClearCast mic (Gen 2) helps suppress background noise so your teammates hear you clearly — though note, mic performance in “Simultaneous Wireless” mode can sometimes drop slightly.

In short: the Arctis Nova 7X brings a powerful mix of comfort, versatility, and rich audio — all without locking you into a single platform. Whether you're hopping between console and PC or juggling game and chat audio, this headset has you covered.