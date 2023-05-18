Looking to add some flare and utility to the corner of your room? This standing mirror measures in at 65" by 22" and makes a great accent piece. The frame is full length, stretching to the floor and it comes with either a black, gold, or silver trim to match your aesthetic. It can be freestanding, leaned against the wall, or mounted to the wall. Your choice. And it’s easy to install.
Harrirpure 65" by 22" Arched Standing Mirror | $99 | Amazon
This standing mirror typically runs for $170 but right now you can get it for just $99. That’s a 42% discount. That much savings will put a smile on your face you can see for yourself thanks to the mirror you just hung up.
Advertisement