We love our cats, but by gosh do I hate cleaning up after them. I don’t know how but my cat drops bigger bombs than I ever have. I’m not sure how they even fit in his tiny, seven-pound body to begin with. Nevertheless, it is still my doody—I mean duty—to clean up after him. That is unless I outsource it to the robots. This automatic self-cleaning litter box has enough capacity to handle 15 days of usage so you don’t have to worry about them being left home alone. It even deodorizes using refrigerator-grade odor elimination.



Petkit Extra Large Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box | $599 | Amazon

This self-cleaning cat litter box normally goes for a whopping $799. However, you can get it right now for $200 off. That’s a 25% discount, bringing it down to just $599.