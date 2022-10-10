Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum | $160 | Amazon

Have an easy time cleaning all the hard-to-reach places in your home with a single vacuum cleaner that does it all. The Shark Navigator lift-away upright vacuum is versatile and lightweight. You can effortlessly maneuver it on carpets or floors with its swivel steering, you can extend your reach to clean overhead areas with the 5' hose, and lift the vacuum pod up from the w heels to clean uneven surfaces like stairs. Right now, the Shark Navigator is 20% off.