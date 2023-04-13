This Samsung Bespoke Washer/Dryer Combo Is $1000 Off Right Now

The word “bespoke” suggests top quality, but often also means top-dollar prices. Samsung’s Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Dryer combo is unquestionably top quality, but thanks to this current $1,000 off deal, it’s also practically a steal, down from $2,998 to $1,998 . (The Silver Steel finish looks amazing, too.)

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer | $1,998 | Samsung

The washer’s 5.3-cubic-foot capacity is the industry’s largest in its class, and features a 28-minute Super Speed cycle. The 7.6-cubic-foot capacity dryer runs a 30-minute Super Speed cycle, which means you can knock out an entire load of laundry in just under an hour. Both machines have AI Smart Dial controls, which means you can program and run them remotely from your phone with Samsung’s SmartThings app. Plus, the units can be stacked, and both controlled from the washer’s AI Smart Dial. Did we mention you can knock $1,000 off the price on this top-of-the-line combo right now?