Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 | $40 | Walmart
Razer is one of the best in the business when it comes to gaming accessories, and now it made it easier than ever to get into the hobby. The company has bundled up its Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential, and BlackShark V2 X into one package. That may sound like gibberish. Razer has bundled together a gaming keyboard, gaming mousepad, gaming mouse, and gaming headset into one package. There, much easier to digest. Normally this bundle goes for $79 which is already a pretty good deal, but now you can get everything in it for just 40. That’s a drop in the bucket for four crucial gaming accessories you’ll want to up your PC gaming game.