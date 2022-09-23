Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle V2 | $40 | Walmart

Razer is one of the best in the business when it comes to gaming accessories, and now it made it easier than ever to g et into the hobby. The company has bundled up its Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential, and BlackShark V2 X into one package. That may sound like gibberish. Razer has bundled together a gaming keyboard, gaming mousepad, gaming mouse, and gaming headset into one package. There, much easier to digest. Normally this bundle goes for $79 which is already a pretty good deal, but now you can get everything in it for just 40. That’s a drop in the bucket for four crucial gaming accessories you’ll want to up your PC gaming game.