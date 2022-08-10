Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam | $120 | Amazon



A lot of people have gotten into streaming, content creation, and video calls in the last couple of years. It’s no surprise really, that between the pandemic(s) and the ongoing increases in how much everything costs, it’s often far more affordable, not to mention more convenient, to stay at home. Well, if you want to make sure that whoever you’re talking to gets the best shot of you, then this Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam, which is 40% off at $120, is an excellent deal. This webcam is capable of full HD 1080p capture at 60FPS, has an adaptive light sensor to make sure it adjusts itself automatically to your lighting, has a wide-angle lens to fit everything in, and is incredibly easy to setup. If you’re after a good webcam, then grabbing the Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam is a very good idea.