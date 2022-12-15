Pure Enrichment PureBaby Cloud Humidifier | $45 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Help your little one stay comfortable through the dry winter with a Pure Enrichment PureBaby cloud humidifier for the bedroom . The small humidifier’s cool mist will be let into the bedroom air to make it easier for your kids to breathe and relief can be felt near instantly. Helps ease congestion, cold symptoms, dry skin, coughs, and encourages better sleep and it does so quietly. It also doubles as a night light that can rotate through 8 rainbow-spectrum colors (or just remain off if preferred). Also, it’s not just for babies. Works great to keep on your desk in your office too. Make sure to clip the coupon to receive an additional $5 off at checkout.