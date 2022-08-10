Britech Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $133 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Vacuuming isn’t the most entertaining of chores, we’re not really sure what is, but it can be made a lot easier with the right tools. This Britech Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner happens to be 22% off if you clip the coupon, which means it’s only $133. This vacuum has a 30-minute runtime, an LED display to keep you updated, headlights to help you spot debris and dust, and works on hard floors , carpets, and even pet hair too. Because this vacuum is also lightweight, it’s not a hassle to use, making it good for older folks as well as those who just value convenience. It can also be used in handheld mode as well, which is great for cleaning the car or getting into corners.