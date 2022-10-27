Power Practical Candle Lighter | $19 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you’re the kind of person who constantly needs a good lighter, then you’ll likely want one that’s not just good for lighting candles, but can also manage fires in other places too, like when you go camping. This Power Practical Candle Lighter is down to $19 today if you clip the coupon, and it’s going to help you start all of the fires, but safely, and not for nefarious reasons. Don’t do that. The Power Practical Candle Lighter uses a lithium battery to make it a great plasma lighter that resists water and wind, charges using a USB cord, and has an angled head to make it easier to light tricky-to-reach candles or campfires.