Stop drinking cold coffee. I mean, if you like iced coffee that’s fine. I’m talking about hot coffee that has cooled down to room temperature . Gross. Get yourself a portable kettle that can keep your drink perfectly warm the whole time you’re drinking it. This one has four temperature presets so the vessel can remain suitable for black tea, coffee, oolong, green tea, and more. It’s lightweight and easy to transport whether you’re camping or just heading into the office. T he design is sealed shut which means no leaks when tossed into a backpack or accidentally knocked over. Right now, it’s $13 off at Amazon.